Sampdoria in black crisis: the club crushed by debts towards bankruptcy

Sampdoria in crisis, here’s what’s happening to the sports club of the Ferrero family

Crisison and off the soccer field. This is the key word to describe the situation of the Unione Calcio Sampdoriabattered in the Serie A championship (which could mathematically say goodbye soon) and come on debts. Beyond 200 million Of euroaccording to the Court of Genoa, which in March accepted the measure of negotiated composition presented by the club together with the expert Eugenio Bissocoli, appointed by the Chamber of Commerce. The terms prohibiting the creditors to be able to apply for failure against the company, thus allowing the club to find the best possible solutions for try to get out of a very harsh economic and financial crisis. And to do it seamlessly business.

The temporary “protection measures” will expire on June 6, and exclude Irpef payments, which the Sampdoria has been paid in installments, and the payment of salaries, the next deadline for which is set for May 16th. Protective measures which, in fact, are above all functional to the rehabilitation of the club still owned by the family Ferrero.

The negotiated composition, however, only allowed to gain time, in the light of the fact that the majority shareholder, as well as former chairman Massimo Ferrero, is unable to recapitalize the company. Or rather, to capitalize and that’s it, given that in recent years Sampdoria has moved forward thanks to capital gains (on which, moreover, an investigation by the prosecutor is also pending), to pay TV money and sponsorships. Just a few months ago Ferrero himself had declared: “The club has a capital of 49 million, I made capital gains of 400 million, I’ve never touched a euro of dividends. It certainly won’t go bust, we’ll find a buyer. I appeal: buy Sampdoria. I’m ready to sell it in the morning. And I don’t get my salary, I don’t ask for anything”.

