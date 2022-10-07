On October 7th, on Friday, local time, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics announced its preliminary financial report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. According to the financial report, Samsung’s third-quarter revenue was 76 trillion won (about 53.8 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 2.73%; operating profit was 10.8 trillion won (about 7.7 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year decrease of 31.7%.

It was the first time since late 2019 that Samsung reported a drop in quarterly profit, mostly due to a sharp decline in the memory chip industry. Samsung said in a statement that operating profit fell to 10.8 trillion won at the end of the third quarter, well below analysts’ average estimate of 12.1 trillion won ($8.6 billion). Revenue also missed expectations, with analysts on average expecting 78.5 trillion won ($55.6 billion).

Global memory chip makers have warned in recent weeks that they are facing tougher market conditions as orders from data center and consumer tech customers are dwindling after further weakness in PC and smartphone demand due to rising inventories. Micron and Kioxia are cutting production in an attempt to rebalance supply and avoid a price crash.

“Samsung’s revenue from DRAM and NAND chips is likely to decline in the third and fourth quarters after Micron and Kioxia reported weaker sales and outlook, and lower factory output,” said Masahiro Wakasugi, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Demand recovers, otherwise Samsung looks likely to reduce capex in 2023.”

South Korea, home to the world‘s two largest memory chip makers, saw its first drop in chip production in more than four years in August, data released by Statistics Korea showed. SK Hynix said on its last earnings call that a major capex adjustment next year is “inevitable.”

The sudden collapse in the memory chip market was preceded by a series of macroeconomic shocks, including global inflation, soaring natural gas prices and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Consumer confidence has deteriorated rapidly, and memory buyers such as PC makers have reduced orders and are using existing inventory.

Although demand for electronics has slumped this year, Morgan Stanley upgraded the semiconductor sector earlier this week, pushing up Samsung and Hynix shares on expectations of a rebound in the second half of 2023.

Still, the head of Samsung’s chip business, Kyung Kyehyun, said the memory chip market is unlikely to find momentum for recovery throughout next year. Samsung cut its chip sales forecast for the second half of the year by 32% compared to its April forecast.

Analysts expect memory chip prices to continue plunging in the fourth quarter, especially as mobile demand plummets, which will lead to a further decline in Samsung’s fourth-quarter profit.

HI Investment & Securities analyst Song Myung-sup noted that DRAM and NAND chip prices fell 15 percent in the third quarter. “Customers started reducing inventories at the end of the second quarter due to extremely low demand,” he said. “Except for some large tech companies, customers are still slashing chip orders despite the steep price cuts.”

However, Samsung executives said that the company has not discussed the issue of memory chip production cuts. In the absence of a larger share of its long-term chip foundry business, Samsung has remained too exposed to demand-dependent businesses such as phones and screens, which are vulnerable to an economic downturn, analysts have said.

Greg Roh, head of research at Hyundai Motor Securities, said: “Samsung needs to have high-share long-term agreements, exclusive market dominance and a line of premium brands with high consumer preference, but it will still take time to reach those goals. .” He added that foldable displays and advanced manufacturing processes are “critical” for the company to reduce its exposure to the economic downturn.

Samsung Electronics has maintained a leading position in the memory chip market since 1993. According to market research firm Omdia, Samsung Electronics’ share of the DRAM market (based on 2021) is 42.7%, followed by Hynix (28.6%) and Micron (22.8%).

In the NAND field, Samsung Electronics has a market share of 33.9%, Japan’s Kioxia and American Western Digital have a market share of 18.9% and 13.9% respectively. Hynix and Micron recently introduced NAND technology with more than 200 layers, while Samsung’s 7th-generation NAND chips have only 176 layers. Samsung said it will start producing 8th-generation chips with around 230 layers later this year, and plans to mass-produce 1,000-layer chips starting in 2030.

Samsung will report its full third-quarter earnings on October 27, which will include details on net profit and performance of each segment. (small)