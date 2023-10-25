Samsung Expands Battery Suppliers for Galaxy S24, Eyes ‘Made in India’ Production

Samsung Expands Battery Suppliers for Galaxy S24, Moving Closer to ‘Made in India’

Samsung is ramping up preparations for the release of its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24, in the first quarter of 2024. The latest leaked detail reveals that Samsung is making changes to the arrangement of the main speaker, which will now be positioned on a horizontal elliptical cut grid on the bottom frame of the device. While a minor design tweak, it highlights Samsung’s commitment to refining its flagship device to the maximum.

In addition to design enhancements, Samsung is also reviewing its supply chain and partners. Sources have confirmed that Samsung will be adding a fourth firm to its roster of battery suppliers for the Galaxy S24. This move comes as the South Korean giant aims to ensure a steady supply of lithium batteries for its upcoming flagship.

Until now, Samsung has been sourcing batteries from three companies in three different Asian countries. These include its subsidiary, Samsung SDI from Vietnam, Ningde Amperex Technology Limited in China, and Indian firm ELENTEC. The fourth contender, Navitasys, has already been certified by Safety Korea and is based in India.

The decision to include an Indian battery supplier is significant as the market trend is shifting towards relocating production from China to India. This move offers tangible benefits for technological manufacturers, as the “Make in India” program allows foreign companies to collaborate with local firms that have access to tax breaks and financial aid. Samsung’s choice to partner with Navitasys suggests that it is tapping into these advantages.

While the addition of more battery suppliers ensures Samsung will have enough stock for its flagship smartphones, it remains unclear whether any production or assembly operations will be relocated to India. Alternatively, the inclusion of Indian suppliers may simply be a strategy to increase the production volume of components thanks to additional external partners, especially considering the immense success of the Galaxy S23, which sold beyond Samsung’s production capacity.

As the release date for the Galaxy S24 draws nearer, more details are expected to be leaked. Samsung’s pursuit of perfection in its flagship devices promises to attract further attention and anticipation in the coming months.

Share this: Facebook

X

