Recently, a lot of news about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been exposed on the Internet. If there is no accident, this phone will be officially announced in a few weeks. It was also exposed, and even the photos of the engineering prototype of the model were put on the Internet.

Samsung Galaxy S23 prototype exposure map (source from the Internet)

We can see that the appearance of the real photo of the suspected Samsung Galaxy S23 prototype exposed is almost the same as the official rendering. It’s not ruled out that there will be some minor fine-tuning before the launch, but it is almost certified that this photo shows us the shape of the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 prototype exposure map (source from the Internet)

Perhaps many people will think that if it is really as shown in the exposure picture, the appearance of the Galaxy S23 is not much different from the Galaxy S22. At least in terms of appearance, the two models are still not detached from the design ideas of the Galaxy series in recent years. However, the internals of the phone have undergone great changes. For example, it is almost a certainty that it will be equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon mobile platform.

But this does not mean that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will abandon the Exynos chip. If nothing else, it is believed that there will still be Exynos chip models on the market in certain markets. However, due to recent material growth and currency fluctuations, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series may be officially announced in February next year, but it does not rule out that it will be released before the end of the year. Interested friends can continue to pay attention to the follow-up reports of CNMO Mobile China.



