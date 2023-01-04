It was previously reported that,The storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will start at 256GB, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be eliminated at 128GB.This is obviously good news for Samsung’s loyal users, and it also greatly improves Samsung’s competitive advantage in the mobile phone industry.

However, recently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has been listed on the Geekbench database. In the database, it can be found that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is equipped with 128GB of storage, which should be an engineering machine version.

The entire Samsung Galaxy S23 series is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor and runs Android 13. In Geekbench database information, Samsung Galaxy S23 UltraThe single-core CPU performance test has 1495 points, and the multi-core CPU performance test has 4647 points.

The entire Samsung Galaxy S23 series will bring a brighter display, and it also has an improved cooling system for better release performance under continuous load.

According to the news, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will use a higher frequency Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, whichThe clock speed of the CPU core can reach up to 3.36GHz.

The appearance of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the Samsung Galaxy S22 are basically maintained, especially the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is very similar to its predecessor. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is designed to measure 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 feet.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a 6.1-inch 1080×2340 display, the Galaxy S23 Plus will have a 6.6-inch 1080×2340 display, and the S23 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch 1440×3088 screen.

The news broke that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200MP camera, a 200-megapixel main camera + 12 million wide-angle + 10 million telephoto. In terms of battery life, there is a 5000mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging.

Editor’s comment:

Samsung has not yet decided on the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S23. It was previously reported that Samsung will eliminate 128GB of memory, but now it seems that Samsung has not given up on 128GB of storage.

However, in the context of the current economic slowdown, Samsung really needs to open an outlet in its products if it wants to open its own market. If the first shot to eliminate 128GB is successfully brought to Samsung, the achievements and market will definitely be bigger than it is now.

The information that appears now is just breaking news. What are the specific details of the Samsung Galaxy S23? Let’s look forward to Samsung’s press conference.