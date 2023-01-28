Home Business Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Exclusive Chip Exposure: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Exclusive Chip Exposure: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

2023-01-28
Samsung and Qualcomm have reached an agreement that the upcoming Galaxy S23 series will use an exclusive chipset, officially called “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy”.

However, the name seems very verbose,Samsung is preparing to simplify it to “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy (骁龙8 Gen 2 for Galaxy)”.

It is reported that the new version of Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform is still TSMC’s 4nm process, and its super core is Cortex X3.The CPU clock frequency has reached 3.36GHz, which is higher than the 3.2GHz version used by the opponent, and its CPU performance is more powerful.

In addition, the new version of the second-generation Snapdragon 8 CPU part also includes four 2.8GHz large cores and three 2.0GHz small cores, the GPU is Adreno 740, and the running score on AnTuTu easily exceeded 1.3 million.

In other respects, Samsung Galaxy S23 will be equipped with FHD+ direct screen, 3900mAh battery, 25W wired flash charging, etc., and the new product will be officially released on February 1.

