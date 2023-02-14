Samsung Galaxy S23 series set a new record for pre-sales, official bonus: storage capacity for free

The launch event of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in China is being staged wonderfully, and data from South Korea shows that the S23 series received 1.09 million orders in just 7 days after the local pre-orders started.Created the highest record ever for the Galaxy S series in the Asian market。

Compared with the performance of the S22 series in the previous year, the S23 series has nearly 100,000 more units.

Among all orders, the S23 Ultra model is the most popular, as many as 650,000, accounting for 60%. This is followed by the Galaxy S23 at 23%, and finally the Galaxy S23+ at 17%.

Samsung also announced that for pre-order users,The storage will be upgraded for free, that is, the order is 128GB, and it will be upgraded to 256GB for free. According to the revelations of i Bing Universe, there is a high probability that the Bank of China‘s pioneer users will also enjoy the storage upgrade this time.

It is reported that the main upgrades of the Galaxy S23 series include a new industrial design, a second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform with a higher frequency (for Galaxy), a 200-megapixel sensor main camera, 8K video recording, and longer battery life. time etc.