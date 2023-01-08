Original title: Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be released on February 1, 2023

Earlier reports said that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled on February 1, 2023.

The flagship series is said to have three models – Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now, a new official poster confirms a February 1 release date.

In addition to revealing the release date, the poster also showcases the iconic triple-camera module of Samsung’s flagship Ultra.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy S23 series uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The series models will feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera. All three phones will be based on Android 13 with One UI 5.0.

