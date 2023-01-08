Source: Chopwood.com
Earlier reports said that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled on February 1, 2023.
The flagship series is said to have three models – Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now, a new official poster confirms a February 1 release date.
In addition to revealing the release date, the poster also showcases the iconic triple-camera module of Samsung’s flagship Ultra.
According to previous reports, the Galaxy S23 series uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The series models will feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera. All three phones will be based on Android 13 with One UI 5.0.
