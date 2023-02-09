Listen to the audio version of the article

BMW Korea in collaboration with SK Telecom and Samsung, launches the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition. This model, which in terms of technical specifications follows in all respects the version that made its debut in Italy last week, is characterized by the “M” brand, which for BMW means “high performance”. The same ones that the flagship smartphone of the Korean company promises.

The Galaxy S23 Bmw M Edition and accompanying products are placed in a special die-cast package that pays homage to the M3 E30, the first generation model that first appeared in 1986 and which remains one of those that made the history of the BMW family M. Inside there is a smartphone case that has the same design as the hood of the G80, a key ring, seven removable emblems that can be inserted on this key ring and which recall the various logos that BMW has used over the years. Among these there is also the one that BMW has created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the M division, which took place last year. In the package, in addition to the above, there is also a car clock with an M design that attaches to the air vent, a clip for the car’s sun visor where you can place your sunglasses, a metal sticker with the inscription “We Are M”, a photo book and a handy little air compressor.

When switched on, the smartphone plays an exclusive startup video with the iconic BMW M tricolor stripe logo, followed by a special welcome screen. There is also a theme with background and icons, always with a BMW M theme.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is available in just 1,000 units. It will be available for pre-order via T-Direct Shop, the official online store of SK Telecom, from February 7 to 13 and its official release date will be February 17. The smartphone in the single version with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage space and including all the accompanying gadgets, has a cost of 1,727,000 KRW, which at current exchange rates corresponds to around 1,274 euros.

All buyers will also receive a voucher for the BMW Driving Center, where they can learn safe driving tips and skills for dynamic driving with a BMW vehicle under the guidance of a professional instructor.