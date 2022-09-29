Renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have leaked without any suspense, and this set of images, also provided by well-known leaker OnLeaks, gives us a look at what the Galaxy S23 Ultra will look like. The new phone will likely feature a 6.8-inch display with no change in size from the previous generation, but the display will offer improvements in peak brightness, color accuracy, lower screen reflectivity, and HDR performance.

The power button and volume rocker are on the side of the fuselage, and the speaker grille, USB Type-C interface and SIM card tray are at the bottom of the device.

The placement of the camera module on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the same as what we saw on the previous generation. One major change here, however, is that the two small sensors on the right are completely flush with the panel, and the metal frame of the sensors is also larger than what we’ve seen before. This time around, the side curves of the phone aren’t curved either.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will have thin bezels on the front and a punch hole in the middle of the top. Sadly, we don’t yet know the technical specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but some basics have been revealed before, such as the phone will have a 5000mm An hour’s battery, a 200-megapixel camera sensor, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.