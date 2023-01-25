Home Business Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on: 200-megapixel main camera has been set to support 8K 30-frame video shooting – yqqlm
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on: 200-megapixel main camera has been set to support 8K 30-frame video shooting

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on: 200-megapixel main camera has been set to support 8K 30-frame video shooting

2023-01-25

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series must be officially released in February. Today, some netizens took the lead in releasing the real machine disc photos of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

We can see that under the 4:3 ratio image output of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra,Up to 200MP pixel output

According to the previous revelations of Fast Technology,The new phone will use the new CMOS, Samsung S5KHM2 sensor, which will be released this monththis sensor adopts 1/1.3 inch optical format, 0.6μm single pixel size, and supports Samsung’s 16-in-1 pixel technology. Based on Samsung’s latest D-VTG (Double Vertical Transfer Gate) technology, HP2 can transfer electrons from The pixels are transferred to the logic layer, which reduces the problem of overexposed photos in bright light environments.

With high-pixel support, the phone is also compatible with video recording up to 8K 30FPS.

In addition to the 200-megapixel main camera, there is also a 10-megapixel 3X telephoto lens, a 10-megapixel 10X telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

It is reported that the core processor of this generation of Samsung Galaxy S23 series will use the “Samsung customized version” of the high-frequency Snapdragon 8Gen2, with a main frequency of up to 3.36GHz, which is nearly 0.27GHz higher than the standard version of the 3.19GHz processor. The extreme performance is stronger, we will wait and see.

