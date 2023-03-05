Home Business Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has another problem: S Pen is accused of random disconnection – yqqlm
As Samsung’s latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has frequent bugs after its launch, making it hard to call it smooth.

Recently, there has been feedback from Galaxy S23 Ultra users,The iconic S Pen stylus of the Galaxy series has random disconnection issues on this phone.

According to feedback, the user group has not found any trigger conditions for this bug.You can only be sure that once the connection is disconnected, you need to plug the S Pen back into the phone and pull it out again.

In addition, you can also avoid disconnection problems by turning on the “Keep S Pen Connection” option in the phone.

but,This function will cause the S Pen to work for a long time and affect the battery life.

at present,Samsung officials have yet to make any response to the issue.

It is worth mentioning that before this, the Galaxy S23 Ultra had already had some problems, such as a series of situations such as freezes after the new version update, screen drop frames, and fast charging failure.

In addition, in the early days of the mobile phone, there was a problem that there may be no network under the Wi-Fi 6 network.

