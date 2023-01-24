Home Business Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra running score released: GPU is more than 50% higher than the previous generation – yqqlm
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra running score released: GPU is more than 50% higher than the previous generation

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra running score released: GPU is more than 50% higher than the previous generation

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be released in February this year. It is a certainty. Recently, some netizens exposed the running scores of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Its GPU performance has increased by more than 50% compared with the previous generation S22 Ultra.

Judging from the Vulkan running score on GeekBench, the GPU running score of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra mobile phone exceeded 1000 points, reaching 10744 points, with an average score of 9844 points.

Let’s look back at the running score of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The highest GPU score is 6848. If it is compared with the previous generation of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the performance of the Snapdragon 8Gen1 has improved by nearly 56%.

Combining the ratio of performance improvement with the previously exposed information, the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the “high-frequency version” of Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8, a 5G Soc specially customized by Samsung, named “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.”

The CPU frequency of this chip is increased to 3.36GHz, and the GPU frequency is expected to be further improved, so as to achieve such a high result.

