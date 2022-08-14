Home Business Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: Every major difference you should know – PhoneArena
by admin
Samsung’s luxurious new foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — were officially announced on August 26.

Samsung on Wednesday showed off the latest model in its beautiful line of foldable phones in a continued effort to push bendable phones into the mainstream. Announced at the company’s annual Unpacked event, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The Galaxy Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will launch on August 26, starting at $1,800 (£1,649, AU$2,499) and $1,000 (£999, AU$1,499) respectively – the same price as their predecessors.

While both phones feature a foldable design, the specific look and feel of each phone is different. The Z Flip 4 is a flip-top flip phone popularized by Motorola’s Razr. It’s compact, nostalgic cool, and aimed at online content creators and beyond. On the other hand, the Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s heavier book-style foldable. When both are folded “closed”, it’s almost twice the height of the Z Flip 4. When unfolded, the Z Fold 4 unfolds into a tablet-sized internal screen, which Samsung says is a powerful multitasking tool that adds 12GB of RAM.

The larger size (and higher price) of the Z Fold 4 brings a corresponding set of features. There are three rear cameras, including a telephoto lens, while the Z Flip 2 has only two. The Z Fold 4 also manages to cram a larger battery. Their front displays are also different. The Z Flip 4 has a small display on the lower part of the lid, and Samsung has made it even more useful with this iteration. The Z Fold 4’s display is almost the size of a normal phone screen. Return to Sohu, see more

