According to the information released by Samsung, it will bring the Galaxy new product launch event on August 10. In other words, a variety of new mobile phone products will officially meet with you tomorrow.

Today, Samsung officially announced that at 21:55 on August 10, the Samsung Galaxy New Product Pioneer Program is about to start. Participate in the Pioneer Program to enjoy priority shipping rights, go to the Samsung online mall to register and purchase an additional 88 yuan of Samsung points.

At the same time, as the release time of the new product approaches, the parameter specifications and pricing information of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 have also appeared on the Internet.

According to the information mentioned in the revelations, the overall style of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has not changed much, but the details have been improved. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, the bezels around the edges of the screen have been shrunk, and the hinge has been revised to make the Galaxy Z Flip4 look more compact and sturdy.

Its screen resolution is 2640×1080, supports 120Hz refresh rate, 21.9:9 aspect ratio, and the ultra-thin glass used as a protective cover has also been improved again in the new generation to make it more durable.

At the same time, it is also equipped with a smaller external secondary screen outside the fuselage, with a screen size of 1.9 inches, a resolution of 512×260, and an AMOLED display. This allows it to function as a selfie viewfinder in addition to the notification display.

In terms of core specifications, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+, provide 8GB of memory, 128GB / 256GB of body storage; built-in 3700mAh battery, support 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging. In terms of imaging, it will be equipped with a 10-megapixel front lens, a rear 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens dual-camera combination that supports OIS optical image stabilization. In terms of equipment pricing, it is also mentioned in the latest breaking news. According to the news, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers two storage options of 128 GB and 256 GB, and the prices may be 1099 euros (about 7600 yuan) and 1159 euros (about 8000 yuan). If there is a 512 GB version, it may be priced at 1279 euros (about 8800 yuan). In addition, the event is also expected to unveil the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is mentioned in the revelations that the height of this new folding flagship is 155.1 mm, the width after folding is 67.1 mm, the thickness is 15.8 mm, the width of the device when unfolded is 130.1 mm, and the weight of the whole machine is 263 grams. Of course, the final actual new product information will need to be understood in the release event in the near future.

