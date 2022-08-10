New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





This article comes from cnBeta

A few months ago, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 appeared in live photos, showing what appeared to be a graphite color scheme. Now more mockups have surfaced, and there’s even a short video. The new photos show two colorways, graphite and pink gold. The latter is a two-tone design with lighter panels and different shades of metal frame. The camera module and screen area on the cover are black.

In addition to the standard colorways, the new Galaxy Z Flip4 will be part of Samsung’s customization program, where customers can pick different combinations of frames and panels, with more than 70 possible combinations expected.

As you can see, the Galaxy Z Flip4’s design is pretty much the same as last year’s. However, if there is a Z Flip3 in the photo, you may have noticed that the new model is slightly larger, the Z Flip4 is 167.9 x 73.6 x 7.2mm, while the Z Flip3 is 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm.

This is partly due to the larger battery, the 3700mAh is a bit larger than the 3300mAh, but the display size will remain the same: the foldable display is 6.7 inches, and the cover display is also rumored to be slightly larger, but there are also reports that Probably will be the same 1.9 inches.

Galaxy Unpacked takes place tomorrow and it will bring the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4, new Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds Pro.



