Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its annual Unpacked event on Wednesday and shared its vision for the future of smartphones with the latest iteration of its innovative foldable phone.

The Z Fold 4 was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a live event. Pre-orders for the Z Fold 4 begin today, ahead of its August 26 launch, when it will go on sale for $1,800 — the same as last year's Z Fold 3.

Samsung's foldable phone-tablet, the Z Fold 4, has been dubbed a "multitasking powerhouse" by the company. It packs the latest Qualcomm processors, a higher-resolution display, runs Android 12L and offers a new 1TB version. (For specific details, you can scroll to the bottom for a side-by-side spec comparison). The company says it's also making multitasking more intuitive by adding features like new gestures and an improved taskbar.

