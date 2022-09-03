News on September 3, according to GSMArena, Samsung has achieved considerable success in 36 countries and regions in Europe with the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 two folding screen mobile phones. Samsung Europe Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Braun said, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 doubled shipments in Europe.

access: Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

Visit the purchase page: SAMSUNG – Samsung Flagship Store

Among them, Galaxy Z Flip4 is more popular, accounting for 60% of shipments, and Galaxy Z Fold4 accounts for 40% of shipments.

In terms of price, taking the UK as an example,The Galaxy Z Fold4 starts at £1,649 (12GB+256GB, approximately RMB 13,100), and the Galaxy Z Flip4 starts at £999 (8GB+128GB, approximately RMB 7,900).

In terms of core configuration, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has an internal screen size of 7.6 inches with a resolution of 2176×1812, and an external screen size of 6.2 inches with a resolution of 2316×904.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold4 has a rear 50-megapixel main camera, supports OIS optical image stabilization, is also equipped with a 10-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, an internal-screen front camera of 4 million pixels, a 4400mAh battery, and supports 25W wired, 10W Wireless charging.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 uses a 6.7-inch straight screen with a resolution of 2640×1080 and a secondary screen size of 1.9 inches with a resolution of 260×512. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ flagship processor, and has a rear 12MP + 12MP dual camera, which supports OIS optical image stabilization, the front is 10 million pixels, and the battery is 3700mAh.