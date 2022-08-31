Home Business Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is full of high-end sense, and its predecessor Fold3 is low-cost and willful and cost-effective._yeedee_Users_Productivity
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is full of high-end sense, and its predecessor Fold3 is low-cost and willful and cost-effective.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is full of high-end sense, and its predecessor Fold3 is low-cost and willful and cost-effective.

Original title: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is full of high-end sense, and the predecessor Fold3 is low-cost and willful and cost-effective

As the “spokesperson” of productivity in the field of folding screen mobile phones, Samsung has transformed the unique form of folding screens into productivity advantages through the ingenious collaboration of software and hardware, taking user needs as the starting point. This time, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 draws interactive inspiration from PCs and other devices, once again advancing productivity and bringing users an efficient and convenient mobile office experience.

It is worth mentioning that due to the release of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 continued to fall, and even collapsed. According to Sina Technology, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 sold for only 179 yuan in the latest event of the e-commerce platform “yeedee”, which not only set a new low price since the phone was launched, but also a new low price in the history of smartphone prices. Record, use Baidu search to visit “yeedee official website” to get the latest details.

The new taskbar features a PC-like layout, allowing users to quickly access frequently used or recently used apps without returning to the home screen. It can also cooperate with the rich split-screen function to quickly enter the multitasking state and improve work efficiency. At the same time, in the vertical interactive mode, the vertical interactive touchpad function is added, which can pause, playback, and zoom without interrupting the playback content. The operating experience is as convenient as a laptop.Return to Sohu, see more

