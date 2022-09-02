Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, the flagship folding screen without short board, goes on sale in all channels

For smartphones, innovation is an eternal topic. With its strong scientific and technological strength, Samsung has created a folding screen form for smartphones, and continues to promote the development of this new category with innovative technologies and products. As the fourth-generation folding screen mobile phone under Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is a masterpiece that has attracted the attention of consumers since its release. Today, this product is officially on sale in all channels, and interested friends can seize the opportunity to experience this new folding screen flagship first.





Thin and light feel, big screen experience

As the leader of the folding screen mobile phone track, Samsung has shaped the classic form of internal and external dual screens, and has a strong first-mover advantage and richer technical accumulation in the field of folding screens. The experience has been significantly upgraded, starting with a thinner and lighter appearance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has an elegant and refined visual look and feel. At the same time, by adopting a thinner and lighter hinge, the body of the Galaxy Z Fold4 is not only thinner and lighter than its predecessor, but also weighs only 263 grams. Comfortable one-hand grip. At the same time, on the premise of keeping 6.2 inches unchanged, Samsung has further narrowed the outer screen frame of the Galaxy Z Fold4, making the outer screen 2.7 mm wider than the previous generation, bringing a more comfortable viewing experience.





When unfolded, the 7.6-inch home screen has a large field of view comparable to that of a tablet, and it also has slimmer bezels. The screen of Samsung mobile phones has always been at an industry-leading high level, and the Galaxy Z Fold4 is of course no exception. This main screen supports 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a global brightness of up to 1000 nits. On this screen, whether it is office work Or entertainment, are visual enjoyment.

Last year, Samsung was the first in the industry to put an under-screen camera on the main screen of a foldable phone. The UDC under-screen camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 goes a step further. By adopting a new scattering-type sub-pixel arrangement, it is more concealed and realizes a “no-interference” super-immersive visual experience.

PC-like productivity

The folding screen form pioneered by Samsung provides almost three times the screen area of ​​a traditional smartphone with a similar body size. At the same time, the internal and external dual screens also bring flexible usage methods, allowing consumers to feel the true charm of folding screen mobile phones.





In order to provide a convenient and more efficient mobile office experience, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 adopts a taskbar similar to the PC layout based on the actual usage habits of users, so that users do not need to return to the main interface when switching apps, and click the task at the bottom of the screen. Click the icon on the bar to open the desired APP. With the powerful split-screen experience, you can open three apps on the home screen at the same time, instantly enter the multitasking mode, and greatly improve work efficiency. In addition, in the vertical interactive mode, there is no need to interrupt the content being displayed, and operations such as play, pause, playback, zoom, etc. can be completed through the vertical interactive touchpad. Say goodbye to operations.

Flagship full scene video experience

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 brings a new flagship standard image system this time. The 50-megapixel main camera and the upgraded ISP processing unit can capture finer light and picture details at night; the 10-megapixel telephoto lens supports 3 Optical zoom and up to 30x space zoom, ideal for shooting distant scenes. The 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens can bring different visual effects when shooting people, buildings or landscapes. Thanks to the foldable body shape, users can also use the rear camera of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 to take clearer and more vivid selfies through the rear selfie mode.





In addition to the upgrades in design, productivity and imaging, the durability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 can also reassure users. Certified by the testing agency, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 can withstand more than 200,000 openings and closings. The frame and hinge cover of the fuselage follow the ultra-tough “armored aluminum” material, and the outer screen and the back cover of the fuselage also use Corning ® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ glass, it is worth mentioning that the durability of the main screen panel has been further improved this time, and the body also supports IPX8 waterproof. With such multiple protections, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 can minimize the damage caused by external shocks and provide users with a reassuring experience.

At present, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 has been officially launched, and consumers can authorize Samsung through online channels such as Samsung Online Mall, Samsung JD. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 in the store, experience the charm of the folding screen flagship first, and enjoy multiple wonderful gifts.



