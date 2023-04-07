Home Business Samsung gives in and cuts memory chip production
Business

Samsung gives in and cuts memory chip production

by admin
Samsung gives in and cuts memory chip production

IIn a sharp reversal, Samsung Electronics is cutting its memory chip production after adamantly ruled out an artificial reduction in supply in recent months. The surprising announcement followed Friday’s news that operating profit in the first quarter of this year is expected to have fallen sharply by 96 percent to 600 billion won (about 417 million euros). This shows an earnings forecast from Samsung. Sales then fell 19 percent to about 63 trillion won (43.8 billion euros). Production cutbacks and poor business numbers highlight the severity of the post-COVID electronics industry crisis.

Patrick Welter

Correspondent for business and politics in Japan based in Tokyo.

With the production cut, the world‘s largest memory chip manufacturer is reacting to the poor prospects in the electronics market, which is cooling off significantly after the upswing during the pandemic. In contrast to competitors such as Micron and SK Hynix, Samsung has not yet announced any cuts and has also stuck to its investment plans. The South Korean company is known for using times of crisis to gain economies of scale over the competition with strategic investments. Samsung has now moved a little further away from this clear line.

Weak demand as a reason

According to a statement to investors, Samsung will reduce memory chip production to a reasonable level. The company has secured enough volume to serve future changes in demand. Samsung justifies the adjustment of production with the weak demand in the current macroeconomic situation and the inventory adjustments of many customers. In the medium to long term, however, the company intends to stick to its investment plans.

See also  Samsung presents the new Galaxy A. Mid-range smartphones with a passion for photography

Investors on the Seoul Stock Exchange reacted positively to the news. Shares of Samsung gained more than 4 percent in morning trade. SK Hynix temporarily gained 5.6 percent. The reasoning behind this is that with Samsung’s decision, the prices for memory chips could stabilize a bit. Samsung has a market share of about 40 percent for volatile DRAM memory and about 33 percent for NAND or flash memory, which is increasingly replacing traditional hard drives in computers or network computers for data storage. In smartphones, the NAND components store photos or videos.

You may also like

Teacher makes the children pray in class. Suspended...

Australia: Binance Derivatives license revoked. Transactions to be...

Real estate “transfer with mortgage” policy pushed to...

Bitter surprise at Easter: more than 9,000 pastry...

Electric car: battery “zero repairable” – the underestimated...

Berlusconi, Dr. Cerchione: “Rare blood cancer, transplant impossible”

Olidata readmitted to the Stock Exchange: the stock...

Forbes list: LeBron James and Tiger Woods are...

Berlusconi, Dr. Cerchione: “Rare blood cancer, transplant impossible”

What can politics do against inflation? 5 examples...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy