Samsung Implements Measures to Block Gray Market Cell Phones in Mexico

Samsung Takes Action to Combat Gray Market in Mexico

To combat the growing issue of the gray market in Mexico, Samsung has implemented a new measure that will block all cell phones imported irregularly into the country. This proactive step is aimed at protecting the safety of users and ensuring compliance with local regulations.

This move comes after Motorola took a similar approach in August, deactivating cell phones that were not purchased through official channels or authorized distributors. Now, Samsung is following suit, applying a retroactive blockage to all models activated within the last three weeks.

“At Samsung Mexico, we are committed to security and compliance with local regulations in each of the countries we operate in,” the company stated. “Starting October 11, we will begin to block smartphones from the gray market that have been activated since September 21, 2023, in Mexico.”

Samsung is also offering support for affected users by providing a 30% discount coupon redeemable on their official website. The coupon will remain valid until December 31, 2023.

The gray market refers to the sale of cell phones that have been imported irregularly into Mexico, particularly through online platforms. By taking action against the gray market, Samsung hopes to address safety concerns and maintain the integrity of its distribution channels.

With this proactive measure, Samsung demonstrates its commitment to combatting the gray market and protecting the interests of its customers.

