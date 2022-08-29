Samsung, Intel are careful, TSMC will announce 2nm process details tomorrow: power consumption reduced by 30%

After mass production of the 3nm process in September, TSMC’s next-generation process is already on the way. The 2nm process will replace the 3nm process in the next two years. This generation of processes will also abandon FinFET transistors and move towards GAA surround gates like Samsung and Intel. transistor technology.

TSMC officially announced the 2nm process in June and revealed some technical details. Compared with the 3nm process,At the same power consumption, the 2nm speed is 10~15% faster; at the same speed, the power consumption is reduced by 25~30%.

However, in terms of transistor density, the improvement of the 2nm process is not so satisfactory.Compared with 3nm, it has only increased by 10%, which is far lower than the previous increase in transistor density of at least 70%-according to Moore’s Law, the density should be increased by 100% to be considered a new generation process.

In addition, the mass production time of TSMC’s 2nm process will also wait until the second half of 2025, which means that the shipment of terminal products will have to wait until 2026, and the upgrade cycle will be much slower than the current node.

Why is the density increase limited in the 2nm process? Who are the first customers? These key questions still need to be answered by TSMC. The company will also hold a technical forum meeting on August 30. The 2nm process is bound to be the focus of tomorrow, and TSMC should announce more details at that time.