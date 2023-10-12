Samsung Joins ZTE and Motorola in Blocking Gray Market Cell Phones in Mexico

Samsung to Block Gray Market Cell Phones in Mexico

Starting from October 11, Samsung will block cell phones in Mexico that have been purchased on the gray market. This move comes in line with similar actions taken by other companies like ZTE and Motorola. The gray market refers to the practice of parallel imports, where products are legally manufactured abroad but are imported into the country without going through the official distributor or owner of the brand. This means that the products fail to comply with certification requirements, Official Mexican Standards, and other legal elements.

Samsung Mexico stated, “We are committed to security and compliance with local regulations in each country where we operate.” The company plans to enforce the block on smartphones from the gray market activated as of September 21, 2023. In response, Samsung is offering users whose smartphones are affected a 30 percent discount coupon. The coupon can be redeemed through the official website or the Samsung Shop APP until December 31, 2023.

Samsung users in Mexico have been receiving notifications in recent weeks, warning them about the upcoming blocking measure. The notices emphasize that the devices do not comply with regulations and encourage users to back up their information. On September 13, Samsung had already explained that the alerts were due to the lack of certifications required by Mexican regulatory entities and non-compliance with relevant standards, approval protocols, and warranty policies in Mexico. Samsung also highlighted the security and operational risks associated with using devices designed for other countries.

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) has raised concerns about the gray market, stating that it encourages unfair competition and poses risks to consumer health and safety. To address this issue, other brands such as ZTE and Motorola have already implemented similar measures to block gray market smartphones in Mexico. Oppo, a Chinese electronics manufacturer, is also expected to join in blocking cell phones obtained through parallel imports in the coming months.

The actions taken by these companies aim to ensure compliance with local regulations, protect consumers, and maintain fair competition in the market.

