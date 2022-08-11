Samsung today announced its next generation of foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung has been producing foldable devices since 2019, and the 2022 smartphone represents four years of progress in folding screen technology . The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display that folds vertically. When closed, there’s a 1.9-inch AMOLED display on the outside of the body for the time, notifications, and other information that needs to be understood at a glance.

There’s a fingerprint sensor on the side for biometric authentication, and compared to the previous-generation model, the Z Flip 4 offers a thinner hinge, flatter edges, and a rich-gloss metal case with a frosted back glass.

The Z Flip 4 has a dual rear camera module, including two 12-megapixel wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras, with a 10-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The built-in “FlexCam” function allows functions such as video calls, group selfies, etc. when the Z Flip 4 is partially folded, and selfies can be taken directly from the screen displayed on the cover screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold has a 120Hz 7.6-inch AMOLED display that opens like a book, and when closed, it becomes a 6.2-inch AMOLED display. The triple-lens camera module includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera that supports 30x digital zoom, as well as a 10-megapixel selfie camera and a 4-megapixel under-display camera. The main camera has a 23% brighter sensor and enhanced processing power to improve images.

The Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s first smartphone to ship with Android L, a version of Android designed for a big-screen experience. The new taskbar is designed to make multitasking easier and more intuitive, and Samsung has partnered with Google and Microsoft to create apps that make better use of screen space.

Both devices use Gorilla Glass Victus and Samsung’s Armored aluminum frame for durability. Internally, both smartphones feature 5G connectivity, feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip with a clock frequency of up to 3.2GHz, a small increase in battery capacity (up to 3700mAh for the Z Flip 4), and support for fast charging and Wireless PowerShare to charge other Qi-based accessories.

Other features include IPX8 water resistance, WiFi 6E support, up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $1,000, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,800. Pre-orders begin today, and customers who pre-order one of Samsung’s new foldable smartphones will receive a free memory upgrade that doubles its storage.

Samsung also announced today an updated $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with high-fidelity 24-bit audio, a smaller design, and improved active noise cancellation, as well as new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro devices.

The smartwatch measures heart rate, blood oxygen levels and stress levels, and supports electrocardiogram and temperature sensing, features that are rumored to be on the Apple Watch 8 series. Also includes body composition interpretation, sleep tracking and smart home integration. The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro start at $280 and $450, respectively.