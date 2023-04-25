Samsung preview: worst profit in 14 years

This week Samsung it could post its worst profit in 14 years as prices for memory chips, its core business, continue to fall while demand remains sluggish.

Earlier this month, the South Korean tech giant said it would post an operating profit of 600 billion won ($449 million) for the first quarter. If Samsung were to report this figure, it would be the company’s lowest profit since the first quarter of 2009.

Samsung releases preliminary earnings guidance, but doesn’t provide detailed figures. The company will report complete first quarter results on Thursday.