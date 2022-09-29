New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





The Ultra version has not appeared on the Samsung S series for a long time, but the ultra-high-end positioning and ceiling-level hardware configuration make it stand out among the Android flagships. At present, Samsung’s latest S-series Ultra model is the S22 Ultra, and over time, the new generation of S23 Ultra has also begun to enter everyone’s attention. Recently, foreign whistleblowers released detailed renderings of the S23 Ultra. In this regard, some digital bloggers pointed out the design differences between the new machine and the previous generation. Let’s take a look.

Samsung S23 Ultra rendering

As shown above, just looking at the rendering of the Samsung S23 Ultra, many people may murmur: Isn’t this the S22 Ultra? Indeed, the design of the new phone and the previous generation are in the same line (with little change), and they still follow the simple and atmospheric style. With the addition of the S Pen, there is a touch of high-end business sense.

Samsung S23 Ultra appearance compared to S22 Ultra

Samsung S23 Ultra screen bezels vs S22 Ultra

Let’s look at the details. According to the analysis of digital bloggers, the middle frame of Samsung S23 Ultra has undergone slight changes, adding a straight design, which is closer to the popular vertical frame. In terms of screen, from the point of view of “the glass of the frame part of the phone is greatly bent” in the rendering picture, this is a slightly curved screen, which simply means that the degree of curvature is lower. The blogger emphasized that the curved screen of the S23 Ultra is basically absent, which indicates that Samsung, the originator of the curved screen, has basically abandoned the curved screen on its flagship.

Samsung S23 Ultra camera design vs S22 Ultra

On the back of the phone, the camera area of ​​the Samsung S23 Ultra has also been altered. It can be clearly seen that the “footprint” of the left camera is larger, and according to the blogger, the 3x optical variable camera has also been flattened without bulges.



