Home Business Samsung S23 Ultra Appearance Comparison S22 Ultra Original Changes in These Places
Business

Samsung S23 Ultra Appearance Comparison S22 Ultra Original Changes in These Places

by admin
Samsung S23 Ultra Appearance Comparison S22 Ultra Original Changes in These Places

New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!


The Ultra version has not appeared on the Samsung S series for a long time, but the ultra-high-end positioning and ceiling-level hardware configuration make it stand out among the Android flagships. At present, Samsung’s latest S-series Ultra model is the S22 Ultra, and over time, the new generation of S23 Ultra has also begun to enter everyone’s attention. Recently, foreign whistleblowers released detailed renderings of the S23 Ultra. In this regard, some digital bloggers pointed out the design differences between the new machine and the previous generation. Let’s take a look.

Samsung S23 Ultra rendering

As shown above, just looking at the rendering of the Samsung S23 Ultra, many people may murmur: Isn’t this the S22 Ultra? Indeed, the design of the new phone and the previous generation are in the same line (with little change), and they still follow the simple and atmospheric style. With the addition of the S Pen, there is a touch of high-end business sense.

Samsung S23 Ultra appearance compared to S22 UltraSamsung S23 Ultra appearance compared to S22 Ultra
Samsung S23 Ultra screen bezels vs S22 UltraSamsung S23 Ultra screen bezels vs S22 Ultra

Let’s look at the details. According to the analysis of digital bloggers, the middle frame of Samsung S23 Ultra has undergone slight changes, adding a straight design, which is closer to the popular vertical frame. In terms of screen, from the point of view of “the glass of the frame part of the phone is greatly bent” in the rendering picture, this is a slightly curved screen, which simply means that the degree of curvature is lower. The blogger emphasized that the curved screen of the S23 Ultra is basically absent, which indicates that Samsung, the originator of the curved screen, has basically abandoned the curved screen on its flagship.

Samsung S23 Ultra camera design vs S22 UltraSamsung S23 Ultra camera design vs S22 Ultra

On the back of the phone, the camera area of ​​the Samsung S23 Ultra has also been altered. It can be clearly seen that the “footprint” of the left camera is larger, and according to the blogger, the 3x optical variable camera has also been flattened without bulges.

See also  Samsung Galaxy A23 5G equipped with Qualcomm S695 appeared on the benchmark website-Mobile phone brand news


You may also like

A user brushed the titanium case of the...

The ecosystem of contents becomes central to the...

Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo teamed up with mobile...

European Union, consumer confidence in the EU economy...

Mfe slips on the lowest, the Berlusconi never...

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

BNP Paribas launches the new Unlimited Turbo Certificates...

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

Color and cars: here are the new trends...

On the 29th, the net purchase of northbound...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy