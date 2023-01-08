[摘要]According to the news on January 7, the poster of Samsung Spain shows that the official announcement of the launch time of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be held on February 1.

According to the news on January 7, the poster of Samsung Spain shows that the official announcement of the launch time of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be held on February 1.

According to the pictures posted by digital blogger @Ice universe, Samsung emphasized the three cameras of the S23 Ultra, which has a design similar to the Watch 5 Pro bezel to better protect the lens glass. The invitation also featured new colorways: Foggy Lilac and Vegetal Green.

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and start with 8GB of memory. The Samsung S23 will be equipped with a 3900mAh battery, and the S23 + will be equipped with a 4700mAh battery, both of which support 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will feature a 6.1-inch 1080p 120Hz display, and the Galaxy S23+ will feature a 6.6-inch 1080p 120Hz display. Both phones will have a rear 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens (supporting 3x optical zoom). The front features a 12MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a rear 200MP main camera, and the 200-megapixel sensor will be an upgraded version of the ISOCELL HP1. In addition, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will also be equipped with a 10MP telephoto camera that supports 10x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto camera that supports 3x optical zoom for portraits, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The phone can also shoot video at up to 8K 30fps.

Editor: Xu Han