Samsung W23 | W23 Flip continues to make reservations: the beauty of horizontal and vertical is natural

In the horizontal and vertical form, the vision pattern is developed, and the inner and outer style is used to create and enjoy life. At 19:00 on October 21st, the 15th generation new product of the Samsung W series in the world – the Samsung W23 | W23 Flip officially opened for reservation. The two new products made a stunning debut in one horizontal and one vertical form, interpreting the strength and pattern of “natural and proud” with ingenious appearance and cutting-edge folding experience. At the moment, Samsung W23 | W23 Flip is continuing to make reservations,The suggested retail price of the Samsung W23 16GB+512GB version is 15,999 yuan, and the suggested retail price of the Samsung W23 Flip 12GB+512GB version is 9,999 yuanparticipate in the appointment and purchase to have the opportunity to enjoy the honorable gift.





Samsung W23 in the world

Since ancient times, the momentum of generals and princes can be seen in their clothes, and the elegant style of the utensils is often revealed naturally in the design. The Samsung W23 gallops in the folding era. The back panel is made of high-end ceramic materials and made with multiple processes, which is like a military uniform. Magnificent. The golden LOGO of “Heart is the World” is branded on the back panel, matching black and gold, showing a unique and noble appearance, especially the outstanding demeanor of the elites.





Demonstrating vigour, practicing power inside.useHorizontal folding designThe heart of the world is Samsung W23. The moment the inner screen is opened, the 7.6-inch (right-angle) immersive wide-screen large screen covers everything, making people feel like traveling through the sea of ​​clouds and seeing the sky. Elegant Porcelain Feather live wallpaper is elegant and open-minded, and the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate is smooth and natural, showing an arbitrary mentality. In the wide and large screen, users can freely operate various innovative applications such as the main screen taskbar layout, split screen view, multitasking window, internal and external screen continuity, and control work and life like a clone, allowing the phone to wake up between folds. PC-like productivity and creativity. In addition, it supports S Pen, and Link to Windows allows easy interconnection between mobile phones and computers. With the Samsung W23 in mind, the Samsung W23 brings users the beauty of millennium ingenuity and opens the door to future technology.





Samsung W23 Flip is in the heart of the world: exquisite and elegant

Sharpened craftsmanship creates Samsung W23 Flip with a heart in the worldvertical foldThe exquisite posture, like the experience of overcoming thorns and thorns, endows the elite with a posture of freedom. Unfold the screen, and the 6.7-inch (right-angle) star-moving smooth folding screen of the Samsung W23 Flip is revealed, and the live wallpaper from the closing of the clam shell to the blooming flowers is more gorgeous; when the fold is closed, the heart is the incarnation of the Samsung W23 Flip The compact jewelry box folds freely in the palm of your hand and can be easily stored in a pocket or mini backpack. The hinged lid with gem-like checkered pattern and the “Heart is in the world” logo are decorated with gold, adding an elegant charm to the delicate body.





Elegant on the outside, smart on the inside.Under the exquisite appearance, the Samsung W23 Flip reshapes the new experience of folding applications, allowing users to unleash their creative inspiration and enjoy a free life. The unique vertical free shooting system created by Samsung W23 Flip can be fixed at different angles when the fuselage is folded and placed stably. Users can record charming scenery hands-free and enjoy creative selfies with friends. With the help of the smart and smart external screen, you can also take snapshots on the external screen, and you can view personal itineraries, travel information, make calls, reply to text messages, and make quick payments. In addition, the Samsung W23 Flip has a super durable armored aluminum frame, supports IPX8 water resistance, and is equipped with a 3,700mAh (typical value) battery. The Samsung W23 Flip has both a compact shape and a tough quality.





The product is folded vertically and horizontally, and it feels the way of both internal and external cultivation. The Samsung W23 | W23 Flip has different shapes, but they all use ingenious craftsmanship and future technology to empower the respected life of the current elite. The big screen sees the big picture, and the small body shows high quality. At present, my heart is Samsung W23 | W23 FlipContinuing to make reservations, and will be available for sale on October 28 through all channels。



