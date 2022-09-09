Home Business Samsung wearable robot will be available by the end of the year to improve user walking speed – Samsung Samsung
Samsung wearable robot will be available by the end of the year to improve user walking speed – Samsung Samsung

Samsung wearable robot will be available by the end of the year to improve user walking speed – Samsung Samsung

The launch of Samsung’s wearable walking-assist robot “GEMS Hip” planned to be launched in August has been delayed until the end of the year. It is reported that the reason for the delay is that Samsung needs time to further improve product completion and comprehensively review certification and marketing strategies. The product is expected to be available in South Korea and the United States at the same time by the end of this year.

The GEMS Hip is the wearable robot that Samsung unveiled for the first time at CES 2019. This robot can be worn on bone joints, and can provide the wearer with more than 20% of the walking force when walking, and the walking speed can be increased by 10%. This robot has also obtained the international standard ISO 13482 certification, and its safety is guaranteed.

In addition, Samsung has expanded the use of assistive robots to areas such as sports training and medical care. For example, in sports training, it cooperates with fitness companies to allow users to wear robots to exercise to achieve the effect of personal training (PT). In medical treatment, it can be used for user rehabilitation. However, due to the current high cost, it cannot be used in the mass market for the time being, and Samsung is expected to launch high-priced marketing for this.

At present, Samsung may be committed to developing into the North American market where the wearable robot industry is large. The US wearable robot market has grown by 21% annually since 2016, making it the largest wearable robot market in the world today.

