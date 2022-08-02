New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





As the days of Samsung releasing a new foldable phone are getting closer, there has been a lot of speculation about the pricing of the Samsung Z Fold 4, with reports that this time around, the South Korean giant may raise the price. But according to China Mobile, the Z Fold 4 will be priced the same as the previous-generation Z Fold 3, at least in South Korea.

Samsung Z Fold 4

Korean media ETNews reported that the upcoming Z Fold 4 will be priced at 1,987,000 won (about 10,300 yuan) in South Korea. This is the same as its predecessor, the Z Fold 3. ETNews notes that prices may change once the device is officially launched, as raw material prices have risen and inflation is climbing. However, some analysts believe that in order to popularize foldable products, Samsung Electronics decided to make the Z Fold 4 the same price as the previous generation.

Samsung Z Fold 4 pricing revealed

The exposure information shows that the 128GB version of the Z Fold 4 is priced at 1,987,000 won in the Korean market, while the 512GB memory is priced at 2,097,700 won. In addition, the 256GB version of the Z Flip 4 is priced at 1,299,000 won, an increase of 45,000 won over the previous generation. It is confirmed that pre-orderers will receive Buds 2 Bluetooth earphones, a mobile phone case, and a 1-year Samsung Care Plus discount card.



