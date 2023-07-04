Samy ‘Rivers’ Expands Influence with Mei Mei: A Look into the Influencer’s Fast Food Business

Title: Twitch Influencer Samy “Rivers” Delves into Fast Food Business, Opens Mei Mei Restaurant

Subtitle: An inside look at Samy “Rivers” and her successful fast food venture

In recent days, Twitch influencer Samy “Rivers” has been making waves in the online community. While she gained popularity for her impressive gaming skills and entertaining content, her success extends beyond the virtual world. Samy “Rivers” has managed to establish a thriving fast food restaurant called Mei Mei, specializing in oriental cuisine.

With an impressive following of 3 million on Twitch, 2.7 million on Instagram, and 1.9 million on YouTube, it’s no wonder that Samy “Rivers” decided to take a leap into the food industry. Mei Mei, which was inaugurated in November 2021, has quickly become a hotspot for food enthusiasts looking to satisfy their cravings for delicious oriental delicacies.

Situated at Avenida Manuel Gómez Morín 918, Comercial Gómez Morin, Villas de Aragón, San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, Mei Mei offers a variety of mouth-watering dishes that are sure to please even the most discerning palate.

Samy “Rivers” expressed her long-standing desire to venture into the food industry. “I did all that business from the beginning, since before being a ‘streamer’ I wanted to put it, but there was no way… I really like that type of food, but in Monterrey there really isn’t a good place,” she revealed in one of her online broadcasts a few months ago.

The influencer has documented the entire journey of Mei Mei’s development on her social media platforms, allowing her followers a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes process.

At Mei Mei, patrons can choose from a diverse range of dishes served in convenient box sets. The prices for these delectable options are as follows:

– Natural water and soft drinks: starting from 15 pesos.

– Accompaniment box: 75 pesos.

– Box (one main course): 139 pesos.

– Hungry (one main dish and one side): 149 pesos.

– Oreo cookie plate: 20 pesos.

– Food rolls: 19 pesos.

– Very Hungry (two main courses and two sides): 199 pesos.

The mouthwatering menu at Mei Mei features a variety of oriental delights, including:

– White rice.

– Mei Mei fried rice.

– Shanghai beef (beef with broccoli).

– Mongolian beef (beef with special sauce).

– Beijing beef (beef with a touch of spice).

– Tokyo noodles.

– Chicken Mei Mei.

– Spicy Chicken Mei Mei.

With Mei Mei, Samy “Rivers” has successfully combined her passion for oriental cuisine with her entrepreneurial drive. From her booming Twitch career to her flourishing fast food venture, there seems to be no limits to the talent and ambition of this versatile influencer.

The Mei Mei restaurant serves as a testament to Samy “Rivers'” ability to connect with her audience not only through gaming but also through her culinary expertise. As her popularity continues to rise, it’s safe to say that her fans eagerly await her next exciting endeavor. Stay tuned for more updates on Samy “Rivers” and Mei Mei as the restaurant continues to make waves in the industry.

