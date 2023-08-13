San Francisco: Officers into home office over crime

The city has been battling a drug epidemic and homelessness crisis in recent years. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

According to a report, some San Francisco government employees have been ordered to work from home.

Department of Health and Social Care staff have been told to work from home because of local crime.

The city has struggled with a drug epidemic and homelessness crisis in recent years.

The health department in San Francisco has asked hundreds of employees to work from home because the crime rate in the area around their offices is very high, the reports San Francisco breaking latest news.

The agency recommended that employees work from home “for the foreseeable future,” the report said, citing an Aug. 4 memo. All employees have received the memo, which is available to the breaking latest news.

The advice was given to staff “given the conditions at the[federal building],” said Cheryl R. Campbell, assistant secretary for administration at the department, according to the report.

The Federal Building is located at 90 7th Street in San Francisco, which is known as a drug hub. Dealers often trade drugs near the building or across the street, the breaking latest news reported.

Two men were charged in May on suspicion of dealing drugs in front of security cameras at the federal building, one said press statement by the US Attorney’s Office in June.

Drugs and homelessness bother San Francisco

San Francisco has been grappling with a drug epidemic and homelessness crisis in recent years.

The California Governor’s Office said in Junethat the California Highway Patrol seized more than four kilos of fentanyl in the tenderloin and in the “immediate vicinity” of San Francisco in just six weeks.

That amount was enough to kill the city’s entire population nearly three times, it said.

Elon Musk also commented on crime in the city. His company X, formerly known as Twitter, is headquartered there.

“Violent crime in SF is appalling,” Musk said said in a tweet in April.

After the fatal stabbing of cash app inventor Bob Lee, many also referred to San Francisco as “lawless” place to live.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a Business Insider request for comment.

