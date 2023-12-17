San Juan Hosts Baptism of New Luxury Yacht – Emerald Sakara from Emerald Cruises

San Juan, Puerto Rico recently hosted the baptism of the new luxury yacht Emerald Sakara, from Emerald Cruises, making waves in the world of cruises once again. The yacht was baptized on December 2 at an event attended by senior executives of the cruise company, including Glen Moroney, founder and Chairman of Scenic Group, and Ken Mustafa, director for the United States. Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), served as the ship’s godmother and broke the traditional bottle of champagne to make the moment official.

The ceremony, which took place at Pier 4, was attended by travel agents, local tourism executives, and other industry professionals. Exclusive to just 100 passengers, the Emerald Sakara offers a yacht-like cruising experience with personalized service, an infinity pool, wellness deck, marine sports options, and luxury cabins and suites.

The superyacht will make several voyages with San Juan as its home port as part of its inaugural winter season, with stops in the Caribbean islands, Vieques, and Culebra. The ship is part of the evolution of Emerald Cruises, adding to the company’s fleet of river ships in Europe and Asia. Glen Moroney emphasized the company’s commitment to environmentally responsible tourism and the preservation of cruise destinations around the world for future generations. The Emerald Sakara’s sister ship, the Emerald Azzurra, debuted in March 2022 and offers voyages to various destinations worldwide.

