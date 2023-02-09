“Extraordinary results”. Thus the president and ceo Massimo Perotti comments on the preliminary consolidated results for 2022 of the Sanlorenzo group, examined by the board of directors, which exceed the guidance. A communication that coincides with the “Best Performance Award 2022/2023”, assigned to Sanlorenzo by Sda Bocconi.

The figures

Net revenues from the sale of new yachts reach 740.7 million euros (guidance 720 – 740), +26.4% compared to 585.9 million in 2021: they are driven “by the excellent performance of Europe and supported by the excellent results of the new models”.

Leading the growth is the Yacht Division, which recorded net new revenues of 464.5 million euros, up 28.0% compared to 2021, thanks to the acclaimed asymmetrical models of the SL and SD lines. The Superyacht Division reports net new revenues of €200.2 million, up 11.9% compared to 2021, driven by the Steel line, the largest range. The strong acceleration of Bluegame continues with net new revenues of 76 million, an increase of 72.2% compared to 2021, supported by the new models of the BG line.

In the subdivision by geographical area, Europe, once again, is confirmed as the main marketup 29.1% compared to 2021, with “an excellent result from Italy, up 56.8% to 102.4 million”. Double-digit increases were also recorded in the strategic markets of the Americas, up 25.3%, in particular in the Northern countries, and in the APAC area, up 22.5%, driven by sales in Hong Kong, also following the easing of the restrictive measures linked to Covid”.

Adjusted Ebitda at 130.2 million (reported Ebitda at 129.6 million; guidance 126/130), +36.3% compared to 95.5 million in 2021, with a margin on new net revenues up 130 basis points from 16.3% to 17, 6%.

Investments rise to 59 million (50 million on a like-for-like basis of consolidation), +19.8% compared to 49.2 million in 2021, mainly linked to “the increase in production capacity and the development of new models”. They also include the effect of the entry into the scope of consolidation of the companies Polo Nautico Viareggio, ICY Srl. and Equinoxe Srl.

The net financial position of casha is equal to 100.3 million euros as at 31 December 2022, compared to 39 million as at 31 December 2021, with evidence of strong cash generation of 61.3 million, net of investments, equity investment acquisitions and the dividend payment

The backlog is equal to 1,069.6 million euros as at 31 December 2022, compared to 915.6 million as at 31 December 2021, after deducting the new net revenues for the year, of which 617.4 million euros referring to 2023 and 452.2 million for subsequent years, the highest level ever, both in absolute value and in proportion to the total order backlog, favored “by the increase in the average size of the boats and by the general lengthening of delivery dates – sold-out until 2026 for superyachts -, a phenomenon which, following the significant collection of orders from the last two years, is also extended to smaller size models”.