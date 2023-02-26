San Siro stadium, it’s a total clash between Inter and Milan

The question of the possible demolition of the San Siro stadium and of a new stadium for the new Inter and Milan teams returns to inflame local politics and the two teams, grappling with this crux of the skein to unravel. Relations between the two teams, in fact, would be at a minimum. And in all of this the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala pushes to keep the plant in Milan.

San Siro, what’s going on

The long delays imposed by law on the Municipality of Milan to grant the definitive yes to the new stadium project are certainly an obstacle to an agreement between the two Milanese teams for the new facility, so much so that relations between the teams are almost at a flicker. The stakes set by Palazzo Marino and the possible anti-demolition restriction on the Meazza, as reported by , have in fact made the clubs that have very distant positions impatient.

AC Milan’s position

Milan, as anticipated by the president Paul Scaroni, indeed it would be ready to build his own stadium on his own away from San Siro and has set spring as a decision-making timing. However, what is still a question mark concerns the clarity of alternative plans for a new stadium at San Siro. The areas identified, in fact, would be Sesto San Giovanni, San Donato, Rozzano and lastly the La Maura racecourse not far from the Meazza. Going forward alone, however, would expose the Rossoneri team at higher costs.

The position of Inter

Inter, on the other hand, is convinced that the project started with the Rossoneri at the end of 2018 is still the winning one and has shown annoyance with Milan’s position. Inter, in fact, still considers the first choice to stay at San Siro and has shown annoyance by the interventionism of Milan. According to , the rift between the teams is around the corner because the request for a meeting with RedBird to define the common strategy on the Cathedral has always been evaded, institutional discourtesy that the family Zhang he didn’t expect. Even in the latest works on the Cathedral dossier, the partnership between the two Milanese teams seems to be long gone, and risks being definitively interrupted if there is not a quick clarification.

Subscribe to the newsletter

