Sanbitter mimics Schlein: aperichromy arrives in Milan

In the wake of increasingly popular phenomena in our country such as the chromotherapy or l’armochromia where color is the protagonist and manages to transfer certain emotions and moods, even atavola this trend is emerging. And starting from this, the world of the aperitif has been conquered by a trend that focuses on colors and emotions, so much so that Sanbittèr – emblem of the Italian non-alcoholic aperitif and protagonist of the campaign “All the Colors of the Aperitif” – has investigated the trend, coining Aperichromy and becoming its spokesperson with ad hoc advice, tips and recipes.

Sanbitter

A new trend that combines the concept of “chromia”, ie shades of color, at the moment of the aperitif

It is, therefore, a new trend that combines the concept of “chromia”or coloring toneat the time ofaperitif, and which is made original and creative thanks to the colour, capable of creating an explosion of vivacity on the table and giving life to an experience of research and experimentation. A trend that brings with it elements such as creativity, harmony, style and clearly tastewith the intention of transmitting and arousing emotions and making that moment of sharing a memorable moment.

Not just color, then. As emerges from several studies, in fact, the latter has always had an essential role in the identification and transmission of certain emotions. “Colour is a powerful tool of expression capable of transmitting emotions and sensations beyond words” so the painter Henri Matisse tried to explain how each different shade is capable of interact with human emotions: from red, which recalls energy and passion, orange, typical of sunny people, passing through the yellow that is able to instill happiness, the purple, which symbolizes creativity and magicgreen which refers to balance, harmony and also to joy and hope, blue which is a symbol of creativity and tranquility up to white, which has a strong rebalancing value.

Thanks to its bright colors, Sanbittèr lights up the atmosphere of conviviality and brings its radiance to every table

Even Sanbittèr knows it well, which has made a real warning of colors and emotions by launching, this year, the limited edition Libera i colori you have inside, which celebrates every nuance and emotion that can be experienced during the aperitif moment . Thanks to his bright colors, Sanbitter lights up the atmosphere of conviviality and brings its radiance to every table. A limited edition that is therefore the spokesperson for Aperichromy. To do it, Sanbittèr is inspired by the famous Mandala of emotions – tool through which you can express yourself, your connection with the universe and your daily experiences, in relation to emotions. Through the mandala, Sanbittèr designs and colors the caps of its limited edition, associating a specific emotion with each nuance. Here is that Love is colored in a passionate bright red while Joy is tinged with a lively yellow; Allegria is dressed in bright green, Serenity becomes clear blue while Meraviglia is combined with purple. Thanks to the association of colors and emotions, the brand wanted to color the aperitif, ignite the atmosphere and send a strong message of enthusiasm, good humor and explosiveness. With Aperichromy, the aperitif therefore becomes an emotional experience where color is the protagonist and everything what is done to create the right atmosphere – from the plating to the proposed recipes, from the elements on the table to the decorative details – helps to convey particular emotions: all this translates into a new way of living and enjoying the aperitif. perfect aperitif table, following the Aperichromy logic, just follow five simple steps.

