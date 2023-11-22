Sanctions against Russia – Off to Dubai: The new hub for Russian crude oil – News

Contents

Trade flows have shifted from Switzerland to Dubai, new research from Public Eye shows.

The sanctions against Russia initially worked, explains oil expert Cornelia Meyer. But then the business with Russian oil found new ways. A lot of it is now being delivered to China and India. A fifth of the oil exported by Russia ends up in India, which is ten times as much as in 2021.

The price cap of $60 per barrel of Russian oil only applies in the West, but not in China and India. There the black gold is sold at a discount: “If the global oil price is $100, it will be around $80 per barrel. If the oil price falls, then the price of Russian oil will fall with it,” says Meyer.

Moscow should earn less from oil

The price cap cannot work, adds energy economist Christof Rühl from Columbia University. Russia is one of the three largest oil exporters and the West cannot do without Russian oil. The need for fuel is too great.

The price cap is an attempt to keep oil on the market while at the same time keeping Moscow’s profits as minimal as possible. “But now you can see that it doesn’t work,” says Rühl. Russia continues to make money from oil.

Russian oil traded in Dubai

The trading companies also had to reorganize. The Swiss raw materials trading center is also affected by this. “The once large Swiss trading companies have largely withdrawn from trading in Russian oil,” says Manuel Abebe, researcher at the non-governmental organization Public Eye. They evaluated Russian customs data: In their place, many small, unknown traders, especially in Dubai, were now trading Russian crude oil.

With the sanctions, the already opaque business has become even more obscure. The research showed that many of the companies in Dubai had previously traded in Russian oil from Switzerland under almost the same or very similar names. They now continued the business in Dubai. However, it is not clear to what extent these Dubai branches work with the companies in Switzerland, said Abebe.

But that’s exactly what’s crucial: only if this influence is there, i.e. if the subsidiary in Dubai carries out orders from Switzerland, for example, would it have to comply with the Swiss sanctions. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) must check this. It is responsible for implementing the sanctions.

Trade has become more expensive for Moscow

Unlike Meyer and Rühl, Abebe believes that the sanctions are not effective: “Trading in Russian oil has become more expensive for Moscow.” New companies had to be founded and an entire shadow fleet had to be built. That’s over 400 oil tankers transporting Russian oil. “All of this costs a lot of money.” And that is money that cannot flow into Russian weapons, says Abebe.

Even though trade has become more complicated and expensive, Russia still makes a lot of money from selling its black gold. Despite Western sanctions.

