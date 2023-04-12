– Where are the billions from the Central Bank of Russia? More than a year after the first package of sanctions, the EU still has no overview of exactly where the frozen assets of the Russian central bank are located. How can that be?

Jan Diesteldorf , Markus Zydra

The EU is looking for funds it manages: Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of the central bank, at an event in the Kremlin in March 2023. Photo: Alexey Maishev (Sputnik, AFP)

It was a strong statement from the President of the European Commission. “Russia and its oligarchs must compensate Ukraine and assume the costs of reconstruction,” said Ursula von der Leyen on November 30, 2022, and immediately revealed where the money should come from. “We have blocked reserves of the Russian central bank worth 300 billion euros plus 19 billion euros from Russian oligarchs.”

Von der Leyen’s speech left 45 MEPs unmoved. Just a few days later, in a letter to the President of the Commission and Council, Charles Michel, they called for clarity: “Which assets of the Russian central bank were specifically frozen in which EU country and at which bank?” They asked. The unsatisfactory answer came on January 23, 2023 and was, to put it bluntly: I have no idea.

Five months have now passed and the number 300 billion seems more and more ominous. The EU Commission still doesn’t know exactly where the money is. MEP Urmas Paet was one of the signers of the letter. He speaks of a “strange situation” given the lack of transparency. “If the 300 billion euros were really frozen, one can say exactly which assets are involved and where they are,” says the former Estonian foreign minister.

Knowing doesn’t mean proving

The hunt for sanctioned Russian assets is slow. Russian oligarchs have hidden their assets behind shell companies. One “knows” that they own many houses, yachts and companies, but in many cases one cannot prove it to them. Things should be easier with of the Russian Central Bank: Your foreign assets are estimated at around 629 billion dollars, 300 billion dollars of which are said to be located within the G-7 countries and around two thirds of them within the EU.

According to the EU Commission, the figure of 300 billion dollars results from estimates by a working group on tracing Russian assets from June last year. The authority confirms on request that they have not had an exact overview of the assets so far. There has apparently been no binding exchange between European governments.

“This is absolutely mined terrain”

With the number ten sanctions package, passed at the end of February, the EU Commission is now calling for clarity: in future, the EU member states, banks and asset managers will be obliged to report to Brussels where sanctioned Russian assets are located. This applies to the assets of oligarchs who are on the list – and the billions of the Russian central bank.

Neither the Commission nor the authorities in the member states respond to detailed questions about who has now complied with these reporting obligations and what proportion of the central bank’s assets are still unknown. “This is absolutely mined territory,” says an EU diplomat who is regularly involved in work on sanctions packages. Because the difficulties encountered by investigative authorities across Europe in tracing the oligarchs’ assets hidden behind letterbox companies apparently also apply to parts of the assets of the Russian central bank.

We’re talking about “shadow reserves”. Russia has run up huge trade surpluses as a result of ongoing trade in oil and gas. The British newspaper “Financial Times” puts the amount at around 100 billion dollars. In order to get this money, the EU would have to sanction the Russian Gazprombank in Luxembourg and any other bank that channels these commodity funds from Russian energy trading. The same applies to the Moscow Stock Exchange’s clearing center, which clears trades and stores securities. According to the “Financial Times”, it still has euro and dollar accounts in Frankfurt and New York to this day.

Only France has given a specific number

Will it come to that? The EU is known to disagree about the severity of the sanctions. Some states, such as Hungary, have strong ties to Russia, while others fear retaliatory measures from Putin’s regime – above all a cut in energy supplies. This is another reason why some member states are shying away from the long-established debate about the extent to which sanctioned Russian assets can be confiscated and used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The EU set up its own working group for this purpose in February.

The confiscated funds from the Russian central bank are to be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Photo: Genya Savilov (AFP)

The gold and foreign exchange reserves as well as the securities of the Russian central bank are in the cellars of the western central banks or in the accounts of large international commercial banks. It should actually be easy to identify these accounts and freeze them accordingly. But hardly anyone talks about whether and to what extent this happened. Only France recently announced that it had frozen 22 billion euros from the Russian central bank.

Some EU states and institutions refer to legal hurdles. The Russian central bank is not on the sanctions lists – so its assets should not be “frozen” at all. The Deutsche Bundesbank puts it this way: No general ban on disposal has been issued against the Russian central bank. “So your funds are not frozen. In this respect, there is only a ban on transactions. » And unlike when funds are frozen, a transaction ban does not automatically result in a reporting obligation, according to the relevant EU regulation.

New legal territory

None of this is legal sophistry. It only shows how spontaneously the financial sanctions had to be decided in March 2022. Perhaps it was not without intention to treat the Russian central bank differently from oligarchs. The extent to which a central bank’s foreign assets can be confiscated and used to settle claims is new legal territory. As correspondent banks, central banks are the center for balancing international trade – their foreign assets enjoy diplomatic protection, so to speak. There is another reason for the political independence: All important central banks should be able to react quickly in times of crisis, for example by providing emergency aid or making interest rate decisions in order to stabilize the global economy, as was the case after the Lehman bankruptcy in 2008.

But the brutality of the Russian war against Ukraine has led to this central bank privilege being called into question. Canada was the first Western country to pass a law that would allow Russian central bank assets to be confiscated on Canadian soil and channeled to the reconstruction of Ukraine. But there remains uncertainty as to how the courts would rule if oligarchs or the Russian central bank sued.

More on sanctions against Russia:

Found a mistake?Report now.