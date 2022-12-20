Listen to the audio version of the article

Sanlorenzo yacht has completed the acquisition of 100% of the nautical charter company Equinoxe for a value of 2.1 million euros, of which approximately 10% will be paid over the next three years, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions.

The operation is part of the shipyard’s strategy which aims to offer a package of services dedicated to customers. Among these, the charter business has experienced a strong expansion, especially in periods of contraction in the demand for new boats and retains a high potential to be expressed.

Customer services

The offer of these services attracts particular interest from customers who, they explain to the company, can “seize the opportunity to recover a significant share of the operating costs of their vessel, including it in a” charter “programme they can rely on, as managed by Sanlorenzo».

Founded in 1986, Equinoxe has established itself as a point of reference in charter services. «Thanks to the seriousness and quality of the service provided in over 30 years of activity and to the solid network of relationships – underlines a note – the company enjoys a high reputation and undisputed reliability on the market.

Charter increasingly important

«We are happy – underlines Massimo Perotti, president and CEO of the Ameglia shipyard – to welcome Equinoxe into the Sanlorenzo family. In fact, in Equinoxe we have identified not only standards of quality and excellence, in line with our positioning, but also the specialized skills necessary to develop the Sanlorenzo charter fleet, the first single-brand charter program in the world».