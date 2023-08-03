Home » Sanlorenzo: revenues from new yachts +12.6% in the semester
Sanlorenzo: revenues from new yachts +12.6% in the semester

In the first half of 2023, Sanlorenzo recorded a strong increase in net revenues from the sale of new yachts, equal to 388.4 million euros. This represents a growth of 12.6% compared to the first half of 2022. The excellent result was driven by the performance of the Superyacht and Bluegame Divisions, with a performance of the Yacht Division in line with the objectives set for the current year.

Geographically, Sanlorenzo has recorded robust growth in its traditional markets, particularly in Europe, as well as interesting development in the MEA area. Ebitda increased by 20.3% to 67.7 million, with a margin on ‘net new revenues’ up 110 basis points to 17.4%. Ebit increased by 20% to 53.1 million. The Group’s net result reached 39.0 million (+20.3%).

The order intake for the semester was €351.5 million, for a backlog as at 30 June 2023 of €1.42 billion.

The 2023 guidance has been revised upwards, with new net revenues expected in the range of 830-850 million, covered for 89% by the 2023 portion of the current order book, of which 90% is sold in its entirety to end customers.

