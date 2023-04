“Democracy has spoken,” Marin told party supporters late last night, after almost all the votes had been counted. At the same time, she emphasized that the party at the head of government had received more support than in the previous election for the first time in a long time. In fact, the Social Democrats rose from 17.7 percent in the election four years ago to 19.9 percent now – but the other two major parties did even better, receiving 20.8 and 20.1 percent of the vote, respectively.