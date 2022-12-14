Home Business Sanofi, closed offices on Friday and agile work. There comes a bonus of 800 euros
Sanofi, closed offices on Friday and agile work. There comes a bonus of 800 euros

Sanofi launches an energy plan and a bonus agreed with the unions to support 1,850 Italian workers. The pharmaceutical company’s energy plan introduces some special measures to contain consumption, including temperature limits in the workplace and the closure of the offices every Friday of the month, when work activities will be carried out in “Smart Work” mode.

Fleet review and eco-driving courses

The company’s attention to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, in addition to the consumption reduction plan, will also pass through the revision of the fleet of vehicles which is based on four levers of change. The first is the gradual transition to new technologies, with hybrid, electric cars and future technologies, the second is the optimization of the fuel efficiency of internal combustion engines, then the reduction of mileage when possible, also thanks to new ways of working and finally, education in eco-driving techniques.

There bonus

To deal with the economic difficulties and the erosion of purchasing power, the company has also decided to allocate a one-off contribution which provides for 800 euros for workers and office workers and 400 euros for managers. An initiative in which the trade unions, Filctem, Femca and Uiltec have been involved and which will affect 1,840 employees in Italy.

