Sanofi’s bad day on the Paris Stock Exchange continues, where the stock of the French big pharma fell by almost 4%. The announcement of the discontinuation of the worldwide clinical development program of amcenestrant, an experimental cure for some types of breast cancer, weighed on the title. In an official note, Sanofi announced that “it has completed the global clinical development program of amcenestrant, a selective estrogen receptor degrader for oral intake based on some phase 3 studies Ameera-5 evaluating the drug in combination with palbociclib , compared with letrozole in combination with palbociclib in patients with advanced breast cancer “. “The company will continue to review the data and aim to share the results with the scientific community in the future,” the note concludes.