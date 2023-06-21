Sanpellegrino closes 2022 with turnover at +10.8%

Listen to the audio version of the article

With almost 3.6 billion bottles produced and a turnover of around 973 million euros, Sanpellegrino – soft drinks and water – closed the 2022 financial statements with growth in value of 10.8%. Thanks to the recovery of consumption away from home, the company that belongs to the Nestlé group says: compared to 2021, which was discounting the tail of the limitations imposed by the pandemic, they increased by 25.8%. Above average results abroad, which now represent 65% of the brand’s turnover and have grown by 16.6%.

The champion of Sanpellegrino exports was Acqua Panna, which saw a 49% increase in sales globally, followed by S.Pellegrino (+17%) and Sanpellegrino soft drinks (+4.7%). The markets that contributed most to the growth were the United States, with an increase in turnover of 10.4%, in addition to Canada (+14.1%), France (+12.8%) and the United Kingdom United (+10.0%). China continued to grow in 2022 as well, with an 18.9% increase in turnover, which led it to become the ninth most important foreign country in terms of sales.

The Italian market also contributed positively to the 2022 results, with an 11.5% increase in turnover, reaching 336 million euros: Acqua Panna recorded +31.9%, S.Pellegrino +30%, drinks +18% and aperitifs +12.5%. According to a study carried out by Althesys, in 2022 Sanpellegrino created 2.5 billion euros of shared value, equal to 0.13% of the national GDP, and over 44,000 jobs in Italy, between direct and related employment. «Despite the tensions on the production and logistics chains linked to the delicate international context, the results obtained in 2022 confirm the solidity of the Sanpellegrino group», commented the CEO Michel Beneventi.