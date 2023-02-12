Sanremo 2023: the winner Mengoni, ‘I dedicate the prize to all women, in the final 5 men..’

“I wanted to dedicate this award to all the women who took part, who are wonderful singers. Five guys made the top five ..”. She said it winner of the 73rd edition of the Sanremo festival Marco Mengoniin receiving the award on the Ariston stage with emotion

Sanremo 2023: Mengoni wins the 73rd edition

Marco Mengoni won the 73rd Sanremo Music Festival with the song “Due vite”. A success that comes ten years after the first when he brought ‘L’essenziale’ to the Ariston stage (in 2013). In second place was Lazza with Ashes, while Mr Rain on the third step of the podium with Superheroes. In the top-5 here is Ultimo (with ‘Alba’) in front of Tananai (who brought “Tango” to the Ariston stage).

Sanremo 2023: the ‘Lucio Dalla’ Press Room Award in Colapesce Dimartino

Colapesce Dimartino they won the ‘Lucio Dalla’ Radio TV Press Room award at the 73rd edition of the Sanremo festival.

Sanremo 2023: Colapesce-Dimartino win the Mia Martini Critics Award

Colapesce Dimartino – with the song ‘Splash’ – win the Critics Award ‘Mia Martini’ of the 73rd Italian Song Festival. To them, 29 votes from accredited journalists at the Casino Press Office. In second place Gianluca Grignani with 23 votes, in third place Coma_Cose with 11. Votes received 92. Votes valid 92. The voting operations and this press release were certified by the president of the Andrea Spinelli Award and by the scrutineers Marta Cagnola and Emanuela Castellini.

Sanremo 2023: the final ranking from sixth to last place

Here is the final classification from sixth place onwards: Giorgia; Madame; Pink Chemical; Elodies; Colapesce Dimartino; Fashion; Gianluca Grignani; Coma_Things; Aries; Lda; Article 31; Paola and Chiara; Leo Gassman; Mara Sattei; With uncle; Countryside cousins; Gianmaria; Levant; Olly; Anna Oxa; Will; Shari; Sethu.

SANREMO 2023 FINAL: THE MOST EXCITING MOMENTS

Sanremo 2023: Ferragni gives a stole to Morandi’s wife, ‘thanks for the support’

The influencer goes down to the audience to bring it to him followed by Morandi, a kiss between husband and wife “Anna, thank you for all the support you have given me: this is a stole with a dedication that Gianni made for you and that every woman should receive”. Chiara Ferragni surprisingly pays homage to Anna, Gianni Morandi’s wife, sitting in the front row in the audience, giving her a stole like the now iconic one worn by her during the first episode but with a particular dedication. “I would answer you another 100 times”, is the writing on the white cloth. “Before I thought she was lucky, but since I met her I realized that you are also very lucky”, says Ferragni before going down into the audience with the stole followed by Morandi, who then kissed Anna to the applause of the public.

Sanremo 2023: Oxa barefoot and electric hair, the web goes crazy

Anna Oxa bursts in barefoot and with unusually electric hair and drives the web crazy with memes and jokes: “Like a Barbie after a few months of use”; “Shaken Anna”; “Just landed from a fantasy world“. Then her voice, “one of the most beautiful in Italian song”, says Amadeus.

Sanremo: from Olly to gIANMARIA, the mine of young Sanremo

Olly, Will and gIANMARIA, winner of the last edition, passing through Will. And Leo Gassman, who despite not having participated contributes to lowering the age. Sanremo Giovani has been a real mine for this edition of the Festival, acknowledges Amadeus. In the middle, the Article 31, who are not young but bring back so many forty-year-olds, with a text on accounts with the past.

Sanremo: with Gino Paoli the whole audience sings, illuminated by dozens of cell phones

Dozens of mobile phones that light up the audience and the audience singing at the top of their lungs. It is the photograph of Ariston in front of Gino Paoli, protagonist of an exciting performance tonight during the final evening of the festival. Accompanied by Danilo Rea on the piano, the 88-year-old Genoese artist offered the public some of his most famous successes, from ‘A long love story’ to ‘Sapore di sale’. After a chat with Amadeus and Morandi, Paoli sang ‘The sky in a room’ by popular demand, to the open applause of the audience.

Amadeus, Gino Paoli and Gianni Morandi

Sanremo 2023: Vanoni enchants and Amadeus gives her a bunch of artichokes

Everyone standing up to applaud Ornella Vanoni who shows off some of his successes from the top of his 88 years including ‘The appointment’ and ‘Eternity’. As a ‘prize’ she receives a bouquet of artichokes from Amadeus that he had commissioned from Amadeus over the phone. “Did you get them for me? Here they are good, in Milan they suck”. And once he receives the gift, he starts counting them.

Sanremo 2023: Madame is moved, ‘very difficult festival but now I’m happy’

“This was a very difficult Sanremo for me, I ran a thousand to cover a hundred meters but I’m happy and satisfied to be here”. To say it is Madame, who is moved on the Ariston stage. The artist, who lets himself go into liberating tears after the controversies that preceded his participation in the festival, then turns to Amadeus: “I have to thank Amadeus”, he says, “without him who believed in me I would not have done I owe you all of this and part of my commitment to this Sanremo and I thank you very much”. The conductor embraced her: “Madame you are truly a great talent”, he said to the applause of the audience.

Sanremo 2023: Ferragni brings the woman and the warrior mother to the stage

Morandi, Chiara Ferragni and Amadeus

A golden bust, above which a large padlock is carved, and the body wrapped in an imposing blue cloth. In the first appearance on the Ariston stage, where she is co-host of the final evening of the Sanremo festival, Chiara Ferragni brings the woman mother and warrior to the stage. She explains the concept herself by posting an explanation on Instagram, in which she underlines: “Being women without having to be considered only as mothers. The female struggle against the guilt of wanting to reconcile everything was the theme we asked Daniel Roseberry to elaborate for this dress made by the Schiapparelli maison”. “The hardness of the gold armor carved on Chiara Ferragni’s breasts represents a strength that does not need to imitate the male one to be considered of the same level -reads the text posted by the influencer- While the satin petticoat is painted blue because it has always been the color associated with the sacredness of motherhood represented here as a stereotype of the woman while she feeds a golden child. Not being considered only reproductive systems is the choice to fight for every single day!”. The dress was born from an idea of ​​Chiara Ferragni and Fabio Maria Damato, and was created by Daniel Roseberry for Schiapparelli.

Sanremo 2023: Amadeus greets Charles Leclerc in the front row

There is also Charles Leclerc in the front row at the Ariston Theater to attend the Sanremo 2023 final. Amadeus greeted the Ferrari driver at the beginning of the evening, going down to the stalls.

Sanremo 2023: standing and emotion for Morandi’s tribute to Dalla

Standing ovation and emotion, above all that of Gianni Morandi, for the tribute of Sanremo 2023 to Lucio Dalla. The tribute to the Bolognese singer-songwriter, who would have turned 80 on 4 March, is in fact paid by Dalla’s co-host and great friend, Gianni Morandi, with a medley of three of Lucio’s most iconic pieces: ‘Piazza Grande’, ‘Futura ‘, ‘Caruso’. The beginning is for Morandi in the audience with the guitar that hints at ‘Piazza Grande’, then he takes the stage, puts down the guitar and, accompanied by the orchestra, attacks ‘Futura’ and then ‘Caruso’. Immediately afterwards, with Elodie, the decisive match kicks off. Tonight only viewers will be able to vote via televoting. At the end of the race, the general classification will be released, obtained with tonight’s televoting added to the votes of all the jury from the previous days. The top five artists in the ranking will then return to perform in a play-off where all three juries (televoting, opinion polls and the press) will instead vote.

