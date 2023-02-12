Sanremo 2023: Fiorello, Rai executives jump but wonderful festival

“Tomorrow the Rai executives are off but it’s a wonderful festival”. Flurry of jokes a Fiorello in amazing shape connected live on Instagram in the evening final of Sanremo 2023. You have it for everyone above all thinking about the consequences of kiss in the mouth between Fedez and Rosa Chemical. “Today is a peaceful and quiet episode, you have earned the front page of ‘Avvenire‘; “Fedez (framed) what are you laughing at, we even saw the language”; “Get me a picture of Coletta, let me see him for the last time”; “Have you checked Gino Paoli’s lyrics? Achille Lauro looked like Cristina D’Avena in comparison”

Sanremo 2023, Rosa Chemical kisses Fedez in the mouth and mimics a relationship

“Love took hold of me, it suddenly clicked on me”. Rosa Chemical displaces the audience of the Ariston and in the final evening he takes his fluid erotic provocation to sidereal levels, involving Fedez sitting in the front row. The singer intones his ‘Made in Italy’ and in the last verse approaches the rapper sits on him and mimics the movements of a sexual act. She then she takes him with her on stage. Fedez, already submerged in controversy for his appearances at the festival in recent days, appears amused but displaced, smiles but remains motionless while Rosa continues to sing. At the end of the song, then, he launches into a prolonged kiss on the mouth. Fedez plays along and laughs. And Chiara Ferragni is also smiling who enters the stage after the performance to launch the advertisement with Amadeus.

Sanremo 2023: Rosa Chemical-Fedez kiss, Ferragni jokes ‘now I too will have a lemon Bonus

After the performance of Rosa Chemical which involved Fedez on stage in a prolonged kiss and Fiorello’s jokes, too Chiara Ferragni makes fun of the scene just happened taking the FantaSanremo as a starting point. “Now I too will have the Lemon Bonus!”, the influencer exclaimed. Afterwards, the co-host showed some of the funniest ‘memes’ of the festival in a led: Morandi on the stool dancing with Egonu and Fedez who comments ‘I dance with my wife’, the trio Al Bano, Morandi and Ranieri called ‘the One Direction of the last century’, Amadeus alone on stage with a bouquet of flowers and the comment ‘when you are single on Valentine’s Day’.

