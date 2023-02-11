Sgarbi: “Sanremo distorted. There is so much beauty in this country but we are forced to see a shameful show. I was hoping that at least Blanco smashing everything wasn’t a drama…”

From the exaltation of the Constitution to the hosannas for the President of the Republic for the first time in history al festival, then the rhetoric of millionaires who beat their chests for each afflicted minority, we have arrived at the Egonu who tells us that Italy is a racist country. San Remo, iThe song festival, has it become something else?

“No, it’s a shameful show that assumes that next year the festival shouldn’t have the same direction. We can’t go on with this logic, this one who says we are racist or that other one, Fedez, who shows the SS and uses a ridiculous moment of Bignami or Benigni talking about the Constitution. We can’t take it anymore. They refused, and for me this is the emblem, to invite the Italian violinist who won the Paganini prize, a boy from 22 years old, Giuseppe Gibboni. Prize won by an Italian after 24 years. He can’t go there because Fedez has to go? I don’t understand why in the world “

And what was the justification?

“They answered no to the mayor of Genoa who had signaled the event of an Italian who wins an event of this level. We cannot hear a great interpreter of this quality in Sanremo, we need to hear Fedez and Ferragni. It is clear that we need to change direction. We need to entrust the Sanremo festival to others”

However, there are things that you just don’t understand. If Italy is racist because it entrusts the role of captain of the national volleyball team to Egonu e makes onea star al festival of the song?

“They are the lies of a festival that betrays its vocation. It’s a song festival, what does racism, Fedez, the Constitution have to do with it? It’s not clear”

Using the Sanremo stage to incense power or tell people at home what is right or wrong to think seems like a disservice to me ono?

“That’s what I say too. Who should teach this? Amadeus and Coletta?”

In these cultural events, even light ones, he does not see the attempt, the means, to pass some messages to the detriment of what is concrete reality what’s in the Village?

“I see people who do not have the competence and sufficient knowledge”

Mi seems like a paradoxical festival o no?

“Amadeus must invite Benini, Fedez, Ferragni to his house for dinner, not at the festival. I refused to see it. The only thing I saw was Blanco destroying everything. I went to see it on the Internet very amused hoping it was true if it’s a drama…”

It seems to me that in the last 30 years our musical quality has degraded or am I wrong?

“Perhaps we need to go look for her on some talk show because by now the level of Sanremo is to do political activity”

It’s not that quality music is not created and produced in Italy, on the contrary, but it seems to me that it does not receive the means to emerge on the big stages. Is this also due to this idea of ​​canceling our culture that the American “Cancel Culture” has grafted onto the country’s leading groups?

“In Sanremo we see the expression of a weak thought and of people with few ideas in the pumpkin, so they need to look for clichés and platitudes which are what the various Fedez, Ferragni and company express”

Culture should break the mold, be unpredictable, make you think, instead here we celebrate the status quo, the fifth grade provocation, the homologation processes, or am I wrong?

“In fact, we don’t understand why they don’t invite a Nobel Prize for poetry. I don’t know, there are many people who can make an important contribution to the aesthetics and music sector. There is so much beauty in this country. But there’s nothing to do here, it’s too miserable a level”

