Here we are. The curtain is about to rise on the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Italian Song Festival which, from 7 to 11 February, will be broadcast in prime time by Rai 1. What is about to begin is the fourth edition that will see Amadeus in the double role of conductor and artistic director, a role that will also be his in 2024. We are talking about the core event of Italian television which, in recent years, has regained absolute centrality also with respect to the dynamics of the record market. But how does its business model work? Let’s try to explain it in six numbers.

Amadeus, artistic director for the fourth consecutive Festival (Ansa)

50 million

In euros, the advertising sales which – according to what was reconstructed by the Sole 24 Ore on the basis of some estimates circulating among the central media – could produce the fourth edition of the Festival directed by Amadeus. Rai Pubblicità has already been overbooked for a few weeks, despite the increase in price lists resulting from the audience performance of past editions. The 50 million would come after the 42 million collected in 2022. Apparently the result would already be in the safe at the starting blocks. According to the surveys of Omnicom Media Group, as far as advertising is concerned, the average price list of the event shows a growth of 28.1% compared to the previous edition. The focus of Rai Pubblicità’s offer to investors has moved a great deal above all to shorter durations, in particular to 15-second commercials, precisely due to the need to satisfy everyone, moreover in a context in which, from 1 January 2023, it is the new Consolidated Text has become fully operational, which further lowers advertising crowding for Rai, bringing it to 6% in the 18-24 time slot (from 7% last year). This translates into a lower availability of the advertising pool: from the 25 minutes and 12 available in the 18-24 slot in 2022, we go to 21 minutes and 36 seconds available in 2023 (i.e. 3 and a half minutes less).

66

As a percentage, the share of last year’s Sanremo final. One of the numbers to “beat” to be able to say that Amadeus quater was a success. The 73rd Sanremo Festival arrives at the starting blocks with an edition of 2022 behind it with average audiences of the five evenings exceeding 11 million spectators and an average audience share of 58%, with the final evening above 66 percent . Sanremo, as Francesco Siliato, media analyst at Studio Frasi, explained last year, «is, as always, divided into two parts. The average audience of the first part is 14.1 million people for a share of 56.8%. The average of the second parties, which start around 11.45 pm, is 7.4 million for a share of 61 percent». For the 2022 edition, the data relating to «Generation Z» (those born between 1997 and 2012) is interesting which, according to Auditel data processed by Studio Frasi, recorded an average audience share of 70% over the five evenings , with those aged between 20 and 24 at 72.7% and those between 15 and 19 at 71.6%.

Depeche Mode, guests of the final evening of Sanremo 2023 (EPA)

17 million

In euros, this is the estimated cost of the latest editions of Sanremo, a figure that shouldn’t deviate too much from the budget of the current one. The figure is never officially provided, but the rumors suggest a more than positive balance for the event. Of course, this year the great international guests are back (Depeche Mode and Black Eyed Peas) who could raise the voice cachet, but at least in the case of Depeche Mode they are artists with summer tours scheduled in Italy. And on the scales, in negotiations with management, you can weigh the great visibility that only an event like Sanremo can ensure to those who have to sell stadium tickets.

2,5

As a percentage, the contribution of the songs in the competition to the Italian record market which, last year, achieved a turnover that exceeded 300 million in Italy. In the last five years, the figure has practically doubled: until 2019 it stood at 1.2 percent. Thanks to the cast that is increasingly in line with the demand of the young audience, a detail on which the artistic direction of Amadeus has insisted a lot. The figure might appear low, but be careful: going to Sanremo, for those who produce music, is also an investment in terms of marketing. The national-popular catwalk par excellence is in fact an extraordinary opportunity for visibility for artists called to “sell” the rest of their production and above all their live activity. Interesting aspect: at the end of 2022 Chills, song by Blanco and Mahmood winner of the Festival, finished first in the annual Fimi GfK singles chart. There is only one precedent of a festival-winning song that, at the end of the year, excelled in the singles chart: In the blue painted blue by Domenico Modugno in 1958. If this is not a Sanremo/sales rapprochement…