Listen to TV, Sanremo 2023 fourth evening at 11,121,000. Shares at 66.5%

The fourth evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023 submitted by Amadeus (con Gianni Morandi e Clare Francini at his side) in the you listen to tv it was followed by an average of 11,121,000 spectators with a 66.5% share, 6 points more than last year. The first part of the cover evening, from 21.25 to 23.41, was followed by 15,046,000 spectators with a 65.2% share and the second part, from 23.44 to 1.59, by 7,041,000 spectators with 69.7% of shares.

Listen to TV Sanremo 2023 vs Sanremo 2022 fourth evening: fewer spectators, higher share. The Auditel comparison

Last year the fourth night average of San Remoalso in 2022 dedicated to covers and duets, it obtained an average of 11,378,000 spectators with a 60.6% share. With the new surveys in force since May (the K share), the fourth evening of Sanremo 2022 would have reached 63.7% share instead of 60.5%. Last year, the first part of the fourth evening, from 21.29 to 23.39, was followed by 14,731,000 spectators with a 59.2% share, while the second part, from 23.44 to 1.41, obtained 7,543,000 spectators with 63.5% of shares.

In summary: Sanremo 2023 records a +2.8% in percentage values ​​on the 2022 Festival and -257,000 in absolute values, ending about twenty minutes later (the fourth evening of 2022 ended at 1.41).

Listen to TV Sanremo 2023 fourth evening: highest share in Auditel history

With the cover night on Friday 10 February 2023, Amadeus sculpts the history of the Sanremo festival a new record. Never before had a Friday evening of the festival obtained an average share of 66.5%. To find a Friday of the festival with a higher average share, you have to go back to the year in which the Auditel survey was introduced, when the average share for Friday evening was 67.5%. In the years from 1987 to 1994 (with the exception of 1989), the festival lasted for four evenings, so the comparison must be made with the ‘semi-final’ on Friday

Listen to TV Sanremo fourth evening story

San Remo 2022

Drive Amadeus

Spectators: 11.378.000 Share: 60.50% Share K: 63.7% Duration: from 21.25 to 1.59

San Remo 2021

Leads Amadeus with Fiorello, Achille Lauro and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Spectators: 8,014,000 Shares: 44.70% Share K: 47.1%

Duration: from 21.25 to 1.59

San Remo 2020

Leads Amadeus with Fiorello and Tiziano Ferro

Spectators: 9,504,000 Shares: 53.30% Share K: 55.5%

Duration: from 21.23 to 1.59

San Remo 2019

Hosts Claudio Baglioni with Virginia Raffaele and Claudio Bisio

Spectators: 9,552,000 Shares: 46.10% Share K: 47.9%

Duration: from 21.24 to 00.51

San Remo 2018

Hosts Claudio Baglioni with Michelle Hunziker and Pierfrancesco Favino

Spectators: 10,108,000 Shares: 51.10%

Duration: from 21.26 to 1.26

San Remo 2017

Leads Carlo Conti with Maria De Filippi.

Spectators: 9,886,000 Shares: 47.05% Duration: from 9.13pm to 1.17am

San Remo 2016

Leads Carlo Conti with Virginia Raffaele, Gabriele Garko and Madalina Ghenea.

Spectators: 10,164,000 Shares: 47.81%

Duration: from 21.10 to 1.18

San Remo 2015

Leads Carlo Conti with Arisa, Emma and Rocio Munoz Morales.

Spectators: 9,857,000 Shares: 47.81%

Duration: from 21.11 to 1.27

Sanremo 2014

Leads Fabio Fazio with Luciana Littizzetto

Spectators: 8,188,000 Shares: 37.97%

Duration: from 20.54 to 1.02

San Remo 2013

Leads Fabio Fazio with Luciana Littizzetto.

Spectators: 11,538,000 Shares: 48.17%

Duration: from 20.45 to 00.54

